OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 618,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,095,000 after purchasing an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.77.

3M Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MMM opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.30. 3M has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.