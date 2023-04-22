OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage stock opened at $288.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $413.34.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.77% and a net margin of 101.60%. Public Storage’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

