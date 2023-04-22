OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $139.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

See Also

