OLD National Bancorp IN Has $6.20 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $248.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.20. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

