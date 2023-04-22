OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 3,009 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,760 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.66.

Walmart stock opened at $151.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $409.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

