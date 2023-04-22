OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 388 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.73.

Cintas Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $459.87 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $444.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.