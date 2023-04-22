OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,521 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $4,258,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Global Payments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in Global Payments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 139,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,897,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $108.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $143.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.24.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

