OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

NYSE IBM opened at $125.73 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.03%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

