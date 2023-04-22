OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,294,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,035,000 after acquiring an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 in the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $185.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

