Ontology Gas Tops One Day Volume of $2.94 Million (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market capitalization of $98.50 million and $2.94 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

