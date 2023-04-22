Oppenheimer Raises Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target to $180.00

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Universal Display from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.90.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $141.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.52.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after acquiring an additional 241,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,587,000 after acquiring an additional 53,655 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1,715.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 915,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

