Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Orange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orange Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Orange by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

