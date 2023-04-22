Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Orange from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
Orange Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Orange has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.22.
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in January 1, 1991 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
