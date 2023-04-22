Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Orchid has a market capitalization of $78.02 million and $1.36 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028989 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020269 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,655.37 or 1.00025399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08033661 USD and is down -2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,323,818.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.