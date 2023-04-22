PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 233.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508,704 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital accounts for about 2.7% of INCA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $6,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $236,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $644,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.2% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 107,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PAGS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,832,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,878. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.47 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.