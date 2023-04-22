Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.85.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

PLTR opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.86.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $39,637.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 334,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,136.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

