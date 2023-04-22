Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$39.19.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$31.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.53. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.40. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The business had revenue of C$597.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.5678879 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is currently 32.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. 46.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

