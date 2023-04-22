PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Shares Up 6.3%

PARK24 Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PKCOY – Get Rating) shares were up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.
PARK24 Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83.
About PARK24
Park24 Co, Ltd. engages in the parking lot business. Its operations are carried out through the following business divisions: Parking Business, Mobility Business and Overseas Business. The Parking Business division provides hourly parking slots as well as a broad array of parking services such as facility management services for visitor parking of administrative authorities and hospitals, and the management of monthly parking services.
