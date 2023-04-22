Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.77

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.77 and traded as low as $15.78. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $15.78, with a volume of 732 shares traded.

Pathfinder Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.03.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

Featured Stories

