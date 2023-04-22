Pax Dollar Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $967.58 million and approximately $21.64 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

