Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 21st. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $967.24 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000728 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 969,514,797 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

