PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 422.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of PBF Energy worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,324,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 684.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,372,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,402,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 819,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

PBF opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.65. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.