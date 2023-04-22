PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the March 15th total of 216,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of PC Connection stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,112. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. PC Connection has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $180,883.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,066,013 shares in the company, valued at $359,730,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 57.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PC Connection

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 20.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 1.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in PC Connection during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

