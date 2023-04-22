Performa Ltd US LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 20.6% of Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Performa Ltd US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $378.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,660. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $401.89. The stock has a market cap of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

