Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.90 and traded as high as C$2.12. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 200,900 shares changing hands.

Perseus Mining Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.94.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. The company primarily holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire. Perseus Mining Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

