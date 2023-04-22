Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,338 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 25,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 736,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 58,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.21. 19,227,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,096,056. The company has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

