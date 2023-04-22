Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.21 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $226.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

