Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.10-$6.22 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.18.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PM opened at $97.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.33. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Stories

