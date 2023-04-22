Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $152.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

