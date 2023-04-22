Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

