Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,948 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 436,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 204,675 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,507.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $919,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Price Performance

RF stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.68.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

