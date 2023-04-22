Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,928 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 453.7% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.60.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.44 and a 200-day moving average of $136.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $196.76.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.