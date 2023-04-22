Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.55 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,472,484 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,278,171,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after purchasing an additional 190,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after purchasing an additional 48,123 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,868,920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $374,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Micron Technology Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $61.13 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

