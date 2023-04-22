Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 19,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 31,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.67.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $165.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

