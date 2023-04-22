Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $27.27.
About Pinnacle Financial Partners
