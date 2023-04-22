Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.422 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PNFPP opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

