Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,436,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,342,288,000 after purchasing an additional 252,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after acquiring an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,217,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,157 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 852,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,686,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $188,477,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $233.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.59. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $274.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

