Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $247.00 to $224.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $224.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

