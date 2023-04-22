Piper Sandler Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.26.

Range Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a return on equity of 57.62% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

