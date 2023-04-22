Piper Sandler Trims Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Target Price to $47.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.90%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,934,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,731,000 after acquiring an additional 837,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,356,000 after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

