Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.37.

NYSE PAA opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,423.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 109,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,291,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 57,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

