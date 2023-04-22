PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Reaches $113.61 on Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 21st. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.61 or 0.00416737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $147,042.31 and approximately $503,976.09 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,294 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

