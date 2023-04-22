Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Issues Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $21.07 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 37.03%.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $38.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.63. Plumas Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Plumas Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,475 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.