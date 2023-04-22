Pocket Network (POKT) Price Tops $0.0401 on Exchanges

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Pocket Network has a market cap of $40.94 million and $325,859.07 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

