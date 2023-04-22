Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.17.
Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.
Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile
The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.
