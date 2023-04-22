Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Point Bridge America First ETF (BATS:MAGA – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.95 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

Point Bridge America First ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.48.

Point Bridge America First ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Point Bridge America First ETF (MAGA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Point Bridge America First index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates. MAGA was launched on Sep 6, 2017 and is managed by Point Bridge Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Point Bridge America First ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.