Polaris (NYSE:PII) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $109.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

(Get Rating)

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

