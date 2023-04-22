Pollux Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $618,461.41 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 89.4% higher against the US dollar. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $63.43 million and approximately $618,461.41 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.15219021 USD and is up 40.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $544,576.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

