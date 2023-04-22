Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $420.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $415.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $390.50.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 3.3 %

POOL opened at $343.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $429.53.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pool will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 357,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Pool by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners raised its stake in Pool by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 115,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.