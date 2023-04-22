PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded PowerSchool from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Up 0.6 %

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.87 and a beta of 0.91. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $26.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

In related news, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,668.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 281,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,241,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 40,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $777,002.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,403,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,574,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $46,668.15. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,329 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,159.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,460,092 shares of company stock worth $89,807,514 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.