PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Reduced by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in PPL were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 989.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

