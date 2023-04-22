PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPL stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPL. StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

