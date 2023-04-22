PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PREKF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $18.01.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in seeking and development of petroleum and natural gas royalty assets. The firm is also involved in generating royalty production revenues as petroleum and natural gas produced from its properties. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

